Alternative Nigerian Chart: Timaya’s ‘Sili-kon’ Tops

Timaya’s Sili-Kon tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Idahams’ Billion Dollar.

Ric Hassani’s Do Like Say featuring DBYZ debuts at number 3, while Fireboy DML’s Like I Do drops to number 4.

Deeco Jay’s Normal Life featuring Erigga and Magnito drops one spot to number 5, while Dija and Johnny Drille’s My Dear rises two spots to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Fireboy DML Feel, while Buwa’s Want Me follows at number 8.

Atela’s Remember debuts at number 9, while Zamir’s Mind featuring Psycho Yp leads the chart form behind.

See the list below:

10. ZAMIR FT. PSYCHO YP – MIND

9. ATELA – REMEMBER

8. BUWA – WANT ME

7. FIREBOY DML – FEEL

6. DIJA X JOHNNY DRILLE – MY DEAR

5. DEECO JAY FT. ERIGGA X MAGNITO – NORMAL LIFE

4. FIREBOY DML – LIKE I DO

3. RIC HASSANI FT. DBYZ – DO LIKE SAY

2. IDAHAMS – BILLION DOLLAR

1. TIMAYA – SILI KON