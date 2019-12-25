Alternative Nigerian Chart: Timaya’s ‘Sili-kon’ Tops

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on Alternative Nigerian Chart: Timaya’s ‘Sili-kon’ Tops

Timaya’s Sili-Kon tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Idahams’ Billion Dollar.

Ric Hassani’s Do Like Say featuring DBYZ debuts at number 3, while Fireboy DML’s Like I Do drops to number 4.

At number 4, we meet Fireboy DML Feel, while Dija and Johnny Drille’s My Dear sits at number 6.

Deeco Jay’s Normal Life featuring Erigga and Magnito drops two spots to number 7, while Buwa’s Want Me follows at number 8.

Atela’s Remember debuts at number 9, while Zamir’s Mind featuring Psycho Yp leads the chart form behind.

See the chart below:

10. ZAMIR FT. PSYCHO YP – MIND

9. ATELA – REMEMBER

8. BUWA – WANT ME

7. DEECO JAY FT. ERIGGA X MAGNITO – NORMAL LIFE

6. DIJA X JOHNNY DRILLE – MY DEAR

5. FIREBOY DML – FEEL

4. FIREBOY DML – LIKE I DO

3. RIC HASSANI FT. DBYZ – DO LIKE SAY

2. IDAHAMS – BILLION DOLLAR

1. TIMAYA – SILI KON

Related Posts

Mtv Base Confirms Burna Boy as Rave of the Moment

December 24, 2019

Mariah Carey Sued by her Former Nanny for Unpaid Wages

December 24, 2019

New Music: Burna Boy Releases Brand New Single, ‘Money Play’ on Christmas Eve

December 24, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *