Alternative Nigerian Chart: Timaya’s ‘Sili-kon’ Debuts

Timaya’s Sili-kon tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Idahams’ Billion Dollar.

Ric Hassani’s Do Like Say featuring DBYZ debuts at number 3, while Deeco Jay’s Normal Life featuring Erigga and Magnito debuts at number 4.

At number 5 we meet Fireboy DML’s Like I Do, while Buwa’s Want Me follows at number 6.

Fireboy DML returns to number 7 with Feel, while Dija and Johnny Drille’s My Dear debuts at number 8.

At number 9 we meet Zamir’s Mind featuring Psycho Yp, while Ichaba’s Ire leads the chart form behind.

See the list below:

10. ICHABA – IRE

9. ZAMIR FT. PSYCHO YP – MIND

8. DIJA X JOHNNY DRILLE – MY DEAR

7. FIREBOY DML – FEEL

6. BUWA – WANT ME

5. FIREBOY DML – LIKE I DO

4. DEECO JAY FT. ERIGGA X MAGNITO – NORMAL LIFE

3. RIC HASSANI FT. DBYZ – DO LIKE SAY

2. IDAHAMS – BILLION DOLLAR

1. TIMAYA – SILI KON