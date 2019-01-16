Alternative Nigerian Chart: Simi’s “Lovin” Leads

Simi’s Lovin continues to top the Alternative Nigerian Chart, and this is followed closely, at number 2, by Peruzzi’s Mata.
Timi Dakolo’s I Never Know Say sits at number 3, while Idaham’s No One Else rises to number 4.
My Head by 2 Sec featuring Davido and Peruzzi sits at number 5, while Like 2 Party by Boy J, Skepta, and Teezee remains at number 6.
Rapid Fire by Santi featuring Amaarea rises to number 7, while Bandana by Deji Abdul clinches to the number 8 position.
SDC’s Tropicana featuring Flash drops one spot to number 9, while Twizzy’s For the Gram leads the chart from behind.
See all the songs that made the list this week:
10. TWIZZY – FOR THE GRAM
9. SDC FT. FLASH – TROPICANA
8. DEJI ABDUL – BANDANA
7. SANTI FT. AMAAREA – RAPID FIRE
6. BOJ X SKEPTA X TEEZEE – LIKE 2 PARTY
5. 2 SEC FT. DAVIDO & PERUZZI – MY HEAD
4. IDAHAMS – NO ONE ELSE
3. TIMI DAKOLO – I NEVER KNOW SAY
2. PERUZZI – MATA
1. SIMI – LOVIN