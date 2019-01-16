Alternative Nigerian Chart: Simi’s “Lovin” Leads

Simi’s Lovin continues to top the Alternative Nigerian Chart, and this is followed closely, at number 2, by Peruzzi’s Mata.

Timi Dakolo’s I Never Know Say sits at number 3, while Idaham’s No One Else rises to number 4.

My Head by 2 Sec featuring Davido and Peruzzi sits at number 5, while Like 2 Party by Boy J, Skepta, and Teezee remains at number 6.

Rapid Fire by Santi featuring Amaarea rises to number 7, while Bandana by Deji Abdul clinches to the number 8 position.

SDC’s Tropicana featuring Flash drops one spot to number 9, while Twizzy’s For the Gram leads the chart from behind.

See all the songs that made the list this week:

10. TWIZZY – FOR THE GRAM

9. SDC FT. FLASH – TROPICANA

8. DEJI ABDUL – BANDANA

7. SANTI FT. AMAAREA – RAPID FIRE

6. BOJ X SKEPTA X TEEZEE – LIKE 2 PARTY

5. 2 SEC FT. DAVIDO & PERUZZI – MY HEAD

4. IDAHAMS – NO ONE ELSE

3. TIMI DAKOLO – I NEVER KNOW SAY

2. PERUZZI – MATA

1. SIMI – LOVIN