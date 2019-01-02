Alternative Nigerian Chart: Simi’s “Lovin” Leads

Simi’s Lovin unseats Maleek Berry’s Love You Long Time to top the Alternative Nigerian Chart, and this is followed closely, at number 2, by Peruzzi’s Mata.

Timi Dakolo’s I Never Know Say rises to number 3, while Idaham’s No One Else rises to number 4.

My Head by 2 Sec featuring Davido and Peruzzi rises one spot to number 5, while Like 2 Party by Boy J, Skepta, and Teezee drops to number 6.

Rapid Fire by Santi featuring Amaarea debuts at number 7, while Bandana by Deji Abdul debuts at number 8.

SDC’s Tropicana featuring Flash drops one spot to number 9, while Twizzy’s For the Gram leads the chart from behind.

