Alternative Nigerian Chart: Reekado Banks’ ‘Rora’ Leads

Reekado Banks’ Rora tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed closely behind at number 2, by Rude Boy’s Audio Money.

Seyi Shay’s Gimme Love featuring Teyana Taylor rises to number 3, while Mr. P’s Karma rises one spot to number 4.

Tems’s Try Me drops to number 5, while Adekunle Gold’s Young Love rises one spot to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Johnny Drille’s Count on You, while Chinko Ekun’s Calling featuring Johnny Drille sits at number 8.

Zoro’s Giddem featuring Lil Kesh debuts at number 9, while DRB Lasgidi’s Based On leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. DRB LASGIDI – BASED ON

9. ZORO FT. LIL KESH – GIDDEM

8. CHINKO EKUN FT. JOHNNY DRILLE – CALLING

7. JOHNNY DRILLE – COUNT ON YOU

6. ADEKUNLE GOLD – YOUNG LOVE

5. TEMS – TRY ME

4. MR P – KARMA

3. SEYI SHAY FT. TEYANA TAYLOR – GIMME LOVE (REMIX)

2. RUDEBOY – AUDIO MONEY

1. REEKADO BANKS – RORA