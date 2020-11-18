Alternative Nigerian Chart: Patoranking’s ‘Yo Body’ Debuts

Patoranking’s Yo Body tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Wizkid’s Essence featuring Tems.

Adekunle Gold claims the third position with Okay, while Falz’s Johnny drops to number 4.

At number 5, we meet Burna Boy’s 20 10 20, while 2Baba’s Target featuring Symeca debuts at number 6.

Banky W returns to the chart with Talk And Do featuring Timi Dakolo, Waje, Seun Kuti, Brookstone and LCGC, while Jinmi Abdul’s Jowo featuring Joeboy and Oxlade debuts at number 8.

Lisa Yaro debuts on the chart with Biko at number 9, while Onosz’s Talk leads the chart from behind.

10. ONOSZ – TALK

9. LISA YARO – BIKO

8. JINMI ABDUL FT. JOEBOY X OXLADE – JOWO

7. BANKY W FT. 2BABA, TIMI DAKOLO, WAJE, SEUN KUTI, BROOKSTONE X LCGC – TALK AND DO

6. 2BABA FT. SYMECA – TARGET

5. BURNA BOY – 20 10 20

4. FALZ – JOHNNY

3. ADEKUNLE GOLD – OKAY

2. WIZKID FT. TEMS – ESSENCE

1. PATORANKING – YO BODY

 

