Alternative Nigerian Chart: Patoranking’s ‘I’m In Love’ Leads

Patoranking’s I’m In Love tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Fireboy DML’s Like I Do.

Fireboy DML’s Feel continues to sit at number 3, while Korede Bello maintains his spot at number 4 with Sun Momi.

Faze’s Lovina sits at number 5, while Imanse debuts at number 6 with Count On Me.

Onosz’s Together drops one spot to number 7, while Ketchup and Tems’ Soon debuts at number 8.

At number 9, we meet Chike’s Roju, while Tchella and Dannybeats’ Shoot Your Shot leads the chart from behind.

See the chart below:

10. TCHELLA X DANNYBEATS – SHOOT YOUR SHOT

9. CHIKE – ROJU

8. KETCHUP FT. TEMS – SOON

7. ONOSZ – TOGETHER

6. IMANSE – COUNT ON ME

5. FAZE – LOVINA

4. KOREDE BELLO – SUN MOMI

3. FIREBOY DML – FEEL

2. FIREBOY DML – LIKE I DO

1. PATORANKING – I’M IN LOVE