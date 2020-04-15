Alternative Nigerian Chart: Patoranking’s ‘I’m In Love’ Leads

Patoranking’s I’m In Love tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Korede Bello’s Sun Momi.

Timi Dakolo’s Take drops one spot to number 3, while Johnny Drille’s Something Better sits comfortably at number 4.

Chike’s Watching Over Me featuring Zorro rises two spots to number 5, while Ladipoe’s Know You featuring Simi debuts at number 6.

At number 6, we meet Praiz’s Madu, while Seyi Shay’s All I Ever Wanted featuring King Promise debuts at number 8.

Oxlade’s Tables Turn  continues to sit at number 9, while Dapo Tuburna’s See Finish featuring Mayorkun leads the chart from behind.

See the chart below:

10. DAPO TUBURNA FT. MAYORKUN – SEE FINISH

9. OXLADE FT. MOELOGO – TABLES TURN

8. SEYI SHAY FT. KING PROMISE – ALL I EVER WANTED

7. PRAIZ – MADU

6. LADIPOE FT. SIMI – KNOW YOU

5. CHIKE FT. ZORRO – WATCHING OVER ME

4. JOHNNY DRILLE – SOMETHING BETTER

3. TIMI DAKOLO FT. OLAMIDE – TAKE

2. KOREDE BELLO – SUN MOMI

1. PATORANKING – I’M IN LOVE

