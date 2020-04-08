Alternative Nigerian Chart: Patoranking’s ‘I’m In Love’ Leads

Patoranking’s I’m In Love tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Timi Dakolo’s Take.

Korede Bello’s Sun Momi drops one spot to number 3, while Johnny Drille’s Something Better rises two spots to number 4.

Chike’s If You No Love Me debuts at number 5, while Praiz’s Madu follows behind it at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Chike’s Wtaching Over Me featuring Zorro, while Onosz’s Together rises one spot to number 8.

Oxlade’s Tables Turn rises one spot to number 9, while Dapo Tuburna’s See Finish featuring Mayorkun leads the chart from behind.

See the chart below:

10. DAPO TUBURNA FT. MAYORKUN – SEE FINISH

9. OXLADE FT. MOELOGO – TABLES TURN

8. ONOZ – TOGETHER

7. CHIKE FT. ZORRO – WATCHING OVER ME

6. PRAIZ – MADU

5. CHIKE – IF YOU NO LOVE ME

4. JOHNNY DRILLE – SOMETHING BETTER

3. KOREDE BELLO – SUN MOMI

2. TIMI DAKOLO FT. OLAMIDE – TAKE

1. PATORANKING – I’M IN LOVE