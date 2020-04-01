Alternative Nigerian Chart: Patoranking’s ‘I’m In Love’ Leads

Patoranking’s I’m In Love tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Korede Bello’s Sun Momi.

Fireboy DML’s Feel continues to sit at number 3, while Timi Dakolo’s Take featuring Olamide debuts at number 4.

Falz and Mr. Banks’ Bop Daddy follows at number 5, while Johnny Drille’s Something Better debuts at number 6.

Chike’s Forever featuring MI drops one spot to number 7, while Praiz’s Madu follows behind it at number 8.

At number 9, we meet, Onosz’s Together, while Oxlade’s Tables Turn leads the chart from behind.

