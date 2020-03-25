Alternative Nigerian Chart: Patoranking’s ‘I’m In Love’ Leads

Patoranking’s I’m In Love tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Korede Bello’s Sun Momi.

Fireboy DML’s Feel continues to sit at number 3, while Timi Dakolo’s Take featuring Olamide debuts at number 4.

Falz and Mr. Banks’ Bop Daddy follows at number 5, while Chike’s Forever featuring MI drops one spot to number 6.

Praiz’s Madu debuts at number 7, and at number 8, we meet Onosz’s Together.

At number 9, we meet Idahams’ Enter My Eye, while Tchella and Danybeats’ Shoot Your Shot leads the chart from behind.

See the chart below:

10. TCHELLA X DANYBEATS – SHOOT YOUR SHOT

9. IDAHAMS – ENTER MY EYE

8. ONOSZ – TOGETHER

7. PRAIZ – MADU

6. CHIKE FT. M.I – FOREVER

5. FALZ X MS BANKS – BOP DADDY

4. TIMI DAKOLO FT. OLAMIDE – TAKE

3. FIREBOY DML – FEEL

2. KOREDE BELLO – SUN MOMI

1. PATORANKING – I’M IN LOVE