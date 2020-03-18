Alternative Nigerian Chart: Patoranking’s ‘I’m In Love’ Leads

Patoranking’s I’m In Love tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Korede Bello’s Sun Momi.

Fireboy DML’s Feel continues to sit at number 3, while Timi Dakolo’s Take featuring Olamide debuts at number 4.

Chike’s Forever featuring MI rises one spot to number 5, while Falz and Mr. Banks’ Bop Daddy follows at number 6.

Praiz’s Madu debuts at number 7, and at number 8, we meet Onosz’s Together.

At number 9, we meet Idahams’ Enter My Eye, while Tchella and Danybeats’ Shoot Your Shot leads the chart from behind.

See the chart below:

10. TCHELLA X DANYBEATS – SHOOT YOUR SHOT

9. IDAHAMS – ENTER MY EYE

8. ONOSZ – TOGETHER

7. PRAIZ – MADU

6. FALZ X MS BANKS – BOP DADDY

5. CHIKE FT. M.I – FOREVER

4. TIMI DAKOLO FT. OLAMIDE – TAKE

3. FIREBOY DML – FEEL

2. KOREDE BELLO – SUN MOMI

1. PATORANKING – I’M IN LOVE