Alternative Nigerian Chart: Patoranking’s ‘I’m In Love’ Leads

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on Alternative Nigerian Chart: Patoranking’s ‘I’m In Love’ Leads

Patoranking’s I’m In Love tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Korede Bello’s Sun Momi.

Fireboy DML’s Feel continues to sit at number 3, while Faze’s Lovina rises one spot to number 4.

Imanse’s Count On Me also rises to number 5, while Chike’s Forever featuring MI debuts at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Onosz’s Together, while Ketchup and Tems’ Soon continues to maintain its spot at number 8.

Deji Abdul’s Signal peaks at number 9, while Idahams’ Enter My Eye leads the chart from behind.

See the chart below:

10. IDAHAMS – ENTER MY EYE

9. DEJI ABDUL – SIGNAL

8. BLACK MAGIC FT. TEMS – SOON

7. ONOSZ – TOGETHER

6. CHIKE FT. M.I – FOREVER

5. IMANSE – COUNT ON ME

4. FAZE – LOVINA

3. FIREBOY DML – FEEL

2. KOREDE BELLO – SUN MOMI

1. PATORANKING – I’M IN LOVE

Related Posts

Megan Thee Stallion

Watch: Megan Thee Stallion Drops Video for “Captain Hook”

March 11, 2020

International Music Chart: Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ Leads

March 10, 2020

BMWCLUB Awards Honorary Membership to Singer Rema

March 9, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *