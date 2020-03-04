Alternative Nigerian Chart: Patoranking’s ‘I’m In Love’ Leads

Patoranking’s I’m In Love tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Korede Bello’s Sun Momi.

Fireboy DML’s Feel continues to sit at number 3, while Faze’s Lovina rises one spot to number 4.

Imanse’s Count On Me also rises to number 5, while Chike’s Forever featuring MI debuts at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Onosz’s Together, while Ketchup and Tems’ Soon continues to maintain its spot at number 8.

Deji Abdul’s Signal peaks at number 9, while Idahams’ Enter My Eye leads the chart from behind.

See the chart below:

10. IDAHAMS – ENTER MY EYE

9. DEJI ABDUL – SIGNAL

8. BLACK MAGIC FT. TEMS – SOON

7. ONOSZ – TOGETHER

6. CHIKE FT. M.I – FOREVER

5. IMANSE – COUNT ON ME

4. FAZE – LOVINA

3. FIREBOY DML – FEEL

2. KOREDE BELLO – SUN MOMI

1. PATORANKING – I’M IN LOVE