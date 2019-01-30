Alternative Nigerian Chart: Mr Eazi’s “Surrender” Featuring Simi Leads

Mr Eazi’s Surrender featuring Simi tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and this is followed closely behind, at number 2, by Idahams’ No One Else

Timi Dakolo’s I Never Know Say rises to number 3, while Tolani’s Ba Mi Lo featuring Reekado Banks rises to number 4.

Jaywon’s Aje debuts at number 5, while Barry Jhay’s Tomorrow rises to number 6.

t number 7, we meet Kris Hans’ Nwayo featuring Broni and Jinmi Abduls, while Harrysong’s Journey drops to number 8.

Boj’s Obe featuring Teni debuts at number 9, while Bless Me by Good Girl LA leads the chart from behind.

See all the songs that made the list this week:

10. GOOD GIRL LA – BLESS ME

9. BOJ FT. TENI – OBE

8. HARRYSONG – JOURNEY

7. KRIS HANS FT. BRONI & JINMI ABDULS – NWAYO

6. BARRY JHAY – TOMORROW

5. JAYWON – AJE

4. TOLANI FT. REEKADO BANKS – BA MI LO

3. TIMI DAKOLO – I NEVER KNOW SAY

2. IDAHAMS – NO ONE ELSE

1. MR EAZI FT. SIMI – SURRENDER