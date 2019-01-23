Alternative Nigerian Chart: Mr Eazi’s “Surrender” Featuring Simi Debuts

Mr Eazi’s Surrender featuring Simi tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and this is followed closely behind, at number 2, by Teni’s Uyo Meyo.

Idahams’ No One Else rises one spot to number 3, while Timi Dakolo’s I Never Know Say drops to number4.

Harrysong’s Journey debuts at number 5, and also Tolani’s Ba Mi Lo featuring Reekado Banks debuts at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Kris Hans’ Nwayo featuring Broni and Jinmi Abduls, while Bless Me by Good Girl LA debuts at number 8.

Barry Jhay’s Tomorrow debuts at number 9, while Adekunl Gold and Simi’s Promise leads the chart from behind.

See all the songs that made the list this week:

10. ADEKUNLE GOLD & SIMI – PROMISE

9. BARRY JHAY – TOMORROW

8. GOOD GIRL LA – BLESS ME

7. KRIS HANS FT. BRONI & JINMI ABDULS – NWAYO

6. TOLANI FT. REEKADO BANKS – BA MI LO

5. HARRYSONG – JOURNEY

4. TIMI DAKOLO – I NEVER KNOW SAY

3. IDAHAMS – NO ONE ELSE

2. TENI – UYO MEYO

1. MR EAZI FT. SIMI – SURRENDER