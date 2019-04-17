Alternative Nigerian Chart: Mr Eazi’s ‘Suffer Head’ Featuring 2Baba Leads

Mr Eazi’s Suffer Head featuring 2Baba tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and this is followed closely behind, at number 2, by Tolani’s Ba Mi Lo featuring Reekado Banks.

Odunse’s Tipsy featuring Raye rises to number 3, while Teni and Idahams’ No One Else rises to number 4.

At number 5, we meet Iworiwo by Larry Gaaga featuring 2Baba, while Santi’s Sparky drops one spot to number 6.

Bless Me by Good Girl rises three spots to number 7, while Isick’s Grateful sits at number 8.

DJ Big N’s Jowo featuring Mr. Eazi drops to number 9, while Fighter by Daniel Iyere leads the chart from behind.

