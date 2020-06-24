Alternative Nigerian Chart: Mr Eazi’s ‘I No Go give Up on You’ Leads

Mr Eazi’s I No Go give Up on You tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Adekunle Gold’s Something Different.

Timi Dakolo’s Take featuring Olamide drops to number 3, while Johnny Drille’s Something Better follows at number 4.

At number 5 we meet, Dapo Turbuna’s See Finish featuring Mayorkun, while Omah Lay’s Damn sit at number 6.

Idaham’s Man on Fire debuts at number 7, while Wurld climbs one spot up the chart with Wayo, at number 8.

Oxlade’s Tables Turn featuring Moelogo drop one spot to number 9, while Fave’s N.B.U leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. FAVE – N.B.U

9. OXLADE FT. MOELOGO – TABLES TURN

8. WURLD – WAYO

7. IDAHAMS – MAN ON FIRE

6. OMAH LAY – DAMN

5. DAPO TUBURNA FT. MAYORKUN – SEE FINISH

4. JOHNNY DRILLE – SOMETHING BETTER

3. TIMI DAKOLO FT. OLAMIDE – TAKE

2. ADEKUNLE GOLD – SOMETHING DIFFERENT

1. MR EAZI – I NO GO GIVE UP ON YOU

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

