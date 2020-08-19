Alternative Nigerian Chart: Lyta’s “Hold Me Down” Debuts

Lyta’s Hold Me Down tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Fireboy DML’s Eli

Aceberg’s Heart Breaker debuts at number 3, while Zinoleesky’s Mapariwo drops one spot to number 4.

Adekunle Gold’s AG Baby featuring Nailah Blackman drops one spot also to number 5, while Ladipoe’s Lemme Know Remix featuring Teni maintains its space at number 6.

At number 7, we meet, Korede Bello’s Morire, while Crayon’s Sometimes follows at number 8.

ZahZah’s Miss You rises one spot to number 9, while Iykz’s Root leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. IYKZ – ROOT

9. ZAHZAH – MISS YOU

8. CRAYON – SOMETIMES

7. KOREDE BELLO – MORIRE

6. LADIPOE FT. TENI – LEMME KNOW (REMIX)

5. ADEKUNLE GOLD FT. NAILAH BLACKMAN – AG BABY

4. ZINOLEESKY – MAPARIWO

3. ACEBERG – HEART BREAKER

2. FIREBOY DML – ELI

1. LYTA – HOLD ME DOWN

