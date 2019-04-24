Alternative Nigerian Chart: Johnny Drille’s “Shine” Debuts

Johnny Drille’s Shine tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed closely, at number 2, by Tolani’s Liar.

See the full list below:

10. TEY CHAPLIN – CONGRATULATIONS

9. DANIEL IYERE – FIGHTER

8. SIMI – CHARLIE

7. SIR DAUDA – LANDLORD

6. LADY DONLI – CASH

5. HARRYSONG – CHA CHA

4. TAY IWAR – SIDELINES

3. WURLD – WISHES & BUTTERFLIES

2. TOLANI – LIAR

1. JOHNNY DRILLE – SHINE