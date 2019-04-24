Alternative Nigerian Chart: Johnny Drille’s “Shine” Debuts

Johnny Drille’s Shine tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed closely, at number 2, by Tolani’s Liar.

At number 3, we meet Wurld’s Wishes & Butterflies, while Tay Iwar’s Sidelines debuts at number 4.

Harrysong’s Cha Cha sits at number 5, while Lady Donli’s Cash debuts at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Sir Dauda’s Landlord, while Simi’s Charlie sits at number 8.

Daniel Iyere’s Fighter debuts at number 9, and finally, at number 10, we meet Congratulations by Tey Chaplin.

See the full list below:

10. TEY CHAPLIN – CONGRATULATIONS

9. DANIEL IYERE – FIGHTER

8. SIMI – CHARLIE

7. SIR DAUDA – LANDLORD

6. LADY DONLI – CASH

5. HARRYSONG – CHA CHA

4. TAY IWAR – SIDELINES

3. WURLD – WISHES & BUTTERFLIES

2. TOLANI – LIAR

1. JOHNNY DRILLE – SHINE

