Alternative Nigerian Chart: Joeboy’s “Baby” Debuts

Joeyboy’s Baby tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed closely behind at number 2, by Mr. Eazi’s Superova.

Adekunle Gold’s Kelegbe Megbe debuts at number 3, while Simi’s By You featuring Adekunle Gold follows at number 4.

2Baba returns to the chart with Frenemies featuring Waje, while Ceeza Milli’s Approve featuring Chyzzi debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Tay Iwar’s Space, while Asa’s Good Thing repeaks at number 8.

Dija returns t the chart after a long absence with Baby, while Barry Jhay leads the chat from behind with Melanin.

See the list below:

10. BARRY JHAY – MELANIN

9. DIJA – BABY

8. ASA – GOOD THING

7. TAY IWAR – SPACE

6. CEEZA MILLI x CHYZZI – APPROVE

5. 2 BABA FT. WAJE – FRENEMIES

4. SIMI FT. ADEKUNLE GOLD – BY YOU

3. ADEKUNLE GOLD – KELEGBE MEGBE

2. MR EAZI – SUPERNOVA

1. JOEBOY – BABY

