Alternative Nigerian Chart: Idahams’ Billion ”Dollar” Leads

Idahams’ Billion Dollar tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Johnny Drille’s Count on You.

Fireboy DML’s Like I Do sits comfortably at number 3, while Timaya’s Sili-Kon drops two spots to number 4.

Ric Hassani’s Do Like Say featuring DBYZ drops one spot to number 5, while we meet Fireboy DML Feel at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Dija and Johnny Drille’s My Dear, while Deji Abdul’s Signal debuts at number 8.

Faze returns to the chart, at number 9, with Lovina, while Blackmagic’s Soon featuring Tems leads the chart from behind.

See the chart below:

10. BLACKMAGIC FT. TEMS – SOON

9. FAZE – LOVINA

8. DEJI ABDUL – SIGNAL

7. DIJA X JOHNNY DRILLE – MY DEAR

6. FIREBOY DML – FEEL

5. RIC HASSANI FT. DBYZ – DO LIKE SAY

4. TIMAYA – SILI KON

3. FIREBOY DML – LIKE I DO

2. JOHNNY DRILLE – COUNT ON YOU

1. IDAHAMS – BILLION DOLLAR