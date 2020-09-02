Alternative Nigerian Chart: Fireboy DML’s “Tattoo” Leads

Fireboy DML’s Tattoo tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Lyta’s Hold Me Down.

Burna Boy and Sauti Sol’s Time Flies rises one spot to number 3, while Aceberg’s Heart Breaker sits at number 4.

Darey’s Jah Guide rises to number 5, while Tiwa Savage’s Temptation featuring Sam Smith debuts at number 6.

At number 7, we meet, Fireboy DML’s Airplane Mode, while Adekunle Gold’s Sabina debuts at number 8.

Tomi Owo’s Beautiful debuts at number 9, while Victony’s Maria featuring Falz leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. VICTONY FT. FALZ – MARIA

9. TOMI OWO – BEAUTIFUL

8. ADEKUNLE GOLD – SABINA

7. FIREBOY DML – AIRPLANE MODE

6. TIWA SAVAGE FT. SAM SMITH – TEMPTATION

5. DAREY – JAH GUIDE

4. ACEBERG – HEARTBREAKER

3. BURNA BOY FT. SAUTI SOL – TIME FLIES

2. LYTA – HOLD ME DOWN

1. FIREBOY DML – TATTOO

