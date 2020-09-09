Alternative Nigerian Chart: Fireboy DML’s “Tattoo” Leads

Fireboy DML’s Tattoo tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Lyta’s Hold Me Down.

Darey’s Jah Guide rises to number 3, while Aceberg debuts to number 4 with Heartbreaker.

Tiwa Savage’s Temptation featuring Sam Smith rises on spot to number 5, while Fireboy DML’s Airplane Mode follows behind it at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Adekunle Gold’s Sabina, while Badman Chorus’s So Fine debuts at number 8.

Tomi Owo’s Beautiful continues to sit at number 9, while Victony’s Maria featuring Falz leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. VICTONY FT. FALZ – MARIA

9. TOMI OWO – BEAUTIFUL

8. BADMAN CHORUS – SO FINE

7. ADEKUNLE GOLD – SABINA

6. FIREBOY DML – AIRPLANE MODE

5. TIWA SAVAGE FT. SAM SMITH – TEMPTATION

4. ACEBERG – HEARTBREAKER

3. DAREY – JAH GUIDE

2. LYTA – HOLD ME DOWN

1. FIREBOY DML – TATTOO

