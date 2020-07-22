Alternative Nigerian Chart: Fireboy DML’s ‘New York City Girl’ Tops

Fireboy DML’s New York City Girl tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Wurld’s Wayo.

Santi sits at number 3 with End of the Wicked featuring Octavian, while Korede Bello’s Morire debuts at number 4.

At number 5 we meet Adekunle Gold’s AG Baby featuring Nailah Blackman, while Emo Grae and Buju’s 0903 debuts at number 6.

Sound Sultan returns to the chart with Mothaland in collaboration with Johnny Drille, while Ladipoe’s Lemme Know Remix featuring Teni debuts at number 8.

Moelogo’s Koshi debuts at number 9, while Praiz’s To the Moon featuring Kingxn leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. PRAIZ FT. KINGXN – TO THE MOON

9. MOELOGO – KOSHI

8. LADIPOE FT. TENI – LEMME KNOW REMIX

7. SOUND SULTAN X JOHNNY DRILLE – MOTHALAND (REMIX)

6. EMO GRAE X BUJU – 0903

5. ADEKUNLE GOLD FT. NAILAH BLACKMAN – AG BABY

4. KOREDE BELLO – MORIRE

3. SANTI FT. OCTAVIAN – END OF THE WICKED

2. WURLD – WAYO

1. FIREBOY DML – NEW YORK CITY GIRL

