Alternative Nigerian Chart: Fireboy DML’s ‘New York City Girl’ Tops

Fireboy DML’s New York City Girl tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Wurld’s Wayo.

Santi sits at number 3 with End of the Wicked featuring Octavian, while Korede Bello’s Morire maintains its spot at number 4.

At number 5 we meet Adekunle Gold’s AG Baby featuring Nailah Blackman, while Emo Grae and Buju’s 0903 follows at number 6.

At number 7, Sound Sultan flexes with Mothaland in collaboration with Johnny Drille, while Ladipoe’s Lemme Know Remix featuring Teni follows at number 8.

Martinsfeelz debuts at number with Unstoppable featuring Zlatan, while Moelogo’s Koshi leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. MOELOGO – KOSHI

9. MARTINSFEELZ FT. ZLATAN – UNSTOPPABLE

8. LADIPOE FT. TENI – LEMME KNOW REMIX

7. SOUND SULTAN X JOHNNY DRILLE – MOTHALAND (REMIX)

6. EMO GRAE X BUJU – 0903

5. ADEKUNLE GOLD FT. NAILAH BLACKMAN – AG BABY

4. KOREDE BELLO – MORIRE

3. SANTI FT. OCTAVIAN – END OF THE WICKED

2. WURLD – WAYO

1. FIREBOY DML – NEW YORK CITY GIRL

