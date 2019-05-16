Nigerian Music Chart: Fireboy DML’s “Jealous” Leads

Fireboy DML’s Jealous tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed closely, at number 2, by D Prince’s Lavida featuring Rema.

At number 3, we meet Larry Gaaga’s Low featuring Wizkid, while Asa The Beginning debuts at number 4.

Idahama’s No One Else featuring Teni rises to number 5, while Patoranking’s Lenge Lenge debuts at number 6.

Umu Obiligbo’s Culture featuring Flavour and Phyno drops to number 7, while Olamide’s Oil and Gas sits at number 8.

At number 9, we meet Kizz Daniel’s Poko while Rema’s Dumebi leads the chart from behind.

See the full list below:

10. REMA – DUMEBI

9. KIZZ DANIEL – POKO

8. OLAMIDE – OIL & GAS

7. UMU OBILIGBO FT. FLAVOUR & PHYNO – CULTURE

6. PATORANKING – LENGE LENGE

5. IDAHAMS FT. TENI – NO ONE ELSE REMIX

4. ASA – THE BEGINNING

3. LARRY GAAGA FT. WIZKID – LOW

2. D PRINCE FT. REMA – LAVIDA

1. FIREBOY DML – JEALOUS