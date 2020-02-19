Fireboy DML’s Like I Do tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Patoranking’s I’m In Love.

Fireboy DML’s Feel debuts at number 3, while Korede Bello returns to the chart with Sun Momi.

Faze’s Lovina rises four spots to number 5, while Onosz’s Together also debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Blackmagic’s Soon featuring Tems, while Deji Abdul’s Signal sits prettily at number 8.

Obidave’s Keep Believing debits at number 9, while Beekay’s Ololufe leads the chart from behind.

See the chart below:

10. BEEKAY – OLOLUFE

9. OBIDAVE – KEEP BELIEVING

8. DEJI ABDUL – SIGNAL

7. BLACKMAGIC FT. TEMS – SOON

6. ONOSZ – TOGETHER

5. FAZE – LOVINA

4. KOREDE BELLO – SUN MOMI

3. FIREBOY DML – FEEL

2. PATORANKING – I’M IN LOVE

1. FIREBOY DML – LIKE I DO