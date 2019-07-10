Alternative Nigerian Chart: Falz’s “Hypocrite” Featuring Demmie Vee Leads

Falz’s Hypocrite featuring Demmie Vee tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed closely, at number 2, by Rema’s Corny.

Johnny Drille’s Papa debuts at number 3, and also, BOJ’s Awolowo featuring Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes and Joey B debuts at number 4.

Tay Iwar’s Space debuts at number 5, while Idyl and Rowlene’s Satisfy Me drops one spot to number 6.

Amaare’s Spend Some Time featuring Wande Coal debuts at number 7, while Nonso Amadi’s Comfortable featuring Kwesi Arthur sits at number 8.

At number 9, we meet Santi’s Maria featuring Goldlink, while Wurld’s Wishes and Butterflies leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. WURLD – WISHES & BUTTERFLIES

9. SANTI FT. GOLDLINK – MARIA

8. NONSO AMADI FT. KWESI ARTHUR – COMFORTABLE

7. AMAARE FT. WANDE COAL – SPEND SOME TIME

6. IDYL FT. ROWLENE – SATISFY ME

5. TAY IWAR – SPACE

4. BOJ FT. KWESI ARTHUR, DARKO VIBES & JOEY B –AWOLOWO

3. JOHNNY DRILLE – PAPA

2. REMA – CORNY

1. FALZ FT. DEMMIE VEE – HYPOCRITE