Alternative Nigerian Chart: Falz’s “Hypocrite” Featuring Demmie Vee Debuts

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on Alternative Nigerian Chart: Falz’s “Hypocrite” Featuring Demmie Vee Debuts

Falz’s Hypocrite featuring Demmie Vee tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed closely, at number 2, by Rema’s Corny.

Johnny Drille’s Papa debuts at number 3, and also, BOJ’s Awolowo featuring Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes and Joey B debuts at number 4.

Tay Iwar’s Space debuts at number 5, while Idyl and Rowlene’s Satisfy Me drops one spot to number 6.

Amaare’s Spend Some Time featuring Wande Coal debuts at number 7, while Santi’s Maria featuring Goldlink follows at number 8.

At number 9, Nonso Amadi’s Comfortable featuring Kwesi Arthur debuts at number her, while Wurld’s Wishes and Butterflies leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. WURLD – WISHES & BUTTERFLIES

9. NONSO AMADI FT. KWESI ARTHUR – COMFORTABLE

8. SANTI FT. GOLDLINK – MARIA

7. AMAARE FT. WANDE COAL – SPEND SOME TIME

6. IDYL FT. ROWLENE – SATISFY ME

5. TAY IWAR – SPACE

4. BOJ FT. KWESI ARTHUR, DARKO VIBES & JOEY B –AWOLOWO

3. JOHNNY DRILLE – PAPA

2. REMA – CORNY

1. FALZ FT. DEMMIE VEE – HYPOCRITE

Related Posts

TEEAH Unveils New Single Collaboration With Andrea Curato ‘Sondela’  

June 19, 2019

International Music Chart: Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Leads

June 18, 2019

Tory Lanez Accuses Music Video Directors of Colourism

June 17, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *