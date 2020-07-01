Alternative Nigerian Chart: Adekunle Gold’s ‘Something Different’ Leads

Adekunle Gold’s Something Different tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Fireboy DML’s New York City Girl.

Santi debuts at number 3 with End of the Wicked featuring Octavian, while Omah Lay’s Damn rises two spots to number 4.

Chike returns to the chart with Nakupenda at number 5, featuring Ric Hassani, while Idaham’s Man on Fire rises one spot to number 6.

At number 7, we meet, Wurld’s Wayo, while Wayne’s Vacancy featuring Oxlade debuts at number 8.

Moelogo’s Koshi debuts at number 9, while Henrotion’s Her Majesty leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. HENROTION – HER MAJESTY

9. MOELOGO – KOSHI

8. WAYNE FT. OXLADE – VACANCY

7. WURLD – WAYO

6. IDAHAMS – MAN ON FIRE

5. CHIKE FT. RIC HASSANI – NAKUPENDA

4. OMAH LAY – DAMN

3. SANTI FT. OCTAVIAN – END OF THE WICKED

2. FIREBOY DML – NEW YORK CITY GIRL

1. ADEKUNLE GOLD – SOMETHING DIFFERENT

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

