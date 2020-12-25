‘Allow your son spend Christmas in Yobe’ – Omokri dares Buhari

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has dared the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) to allow his son spend the New Year in either Borno or Yobe, without security.

This followed the declaration by the president that peace and stability have been restored in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

The three states are among the northern states that have been devastated by terrorist groups, particularly Boko Haram.

Reacting to Buhari’s comment on his verified Twitter handle, Omokri who had previously dared Buhari’s aide Garbe Shehu, in a similar manner, said:

“Dear General @MBuhari, Happy New Year in advance. If Borno and Yobe are truly safe as you claim, send your only son to go and spend New Year there without security and we will all believe you. In fact, I pledge $100,000 to Yusuf, if you will do it.”

Dear General @MBuhari, Happy New Year in advance. If Borno and Yobe are truly safe as you claim, send your only son to go and spend New Year there without security and we will all believe you. In fact, I pledge $100,000 to Yusuf, if you will do it.#ProveThatNigeriaIsSecure pic.twitter.com/o4jCTPSkqb — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) December 25, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

