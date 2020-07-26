Alleged Rape: No evidence against D’Banj – Police

Nigerian artiste D’Banj has been cleared by the police over allegations of rape on the ground of insufficient evidence against him.

D’banj had been in the eye of a storm over the rape allegations leveled against him by a twitter user Miss Seyitan Babatayo.

But he was finally cleared in a report signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Umar Sanda on behalf of Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigations Department, Force Headquarters, and obtained by the Newsmen, on Saturday.

D’banj had claimed that there was no truth in the allegation and blamed it on the handiwork of his enemies who he alleged were out to destroy his hard-earned reputation.

The musician subsequently instituted a N1.5 Billion defamation lawsuit against Babatayo in spite of the support she got from a prominent women’s rights group.

However, the report by the police investigation unit did not find any substantial evidence to prove that D’banj committed the act and that Babatayo had withdrawn the petition filed against D’banj.

“This is a case of indecent assault on female, rape, intimidation, and the threat to life reported by Seyitan Babatayo through a petition letter dated June 5, 2020, by the Law firm of Ojoge, Omileye, and Partners against Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo a.k.a D’banj.

“The petition is to the Inspector-General of Police which was endorsed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police FCID for investigation and further referred to the ACP SEB/PEPF for investigation and report.

“The fact of this case is that on Dec. 30, 2018, Mr. Franklin Amudo who was a manager to the suspect invited the complainant Seyitan to an all-white party at Eko Atlantic in Lagos, where the suspect performed as a guest music artiste.

“The complainant alleged that D’banj had sex with her against her wish but in view of the foregoing facts, the investigation was discontinued as there was no substantial evidence to prove the allegation of rape against the suspect,” the report read in part.

