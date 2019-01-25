Alleged Rape: Chris Brown Hits Back, Sues Accuser for Defamation

American singer Chris Brown has filed a legal complaint for defamation on Thursday after a woman accused him of rape in Paris, his lawyer said.

Brown, 29, released this week after one night in police custody and no charges were brought, denied the accusation.

“Chris Brown has lodged a complaint with the Paris public prosecutor for slanderous accusations, so that an investigation can be conducted, in particular so that light can be shed on the conditions under which this young woman was brought to lodge a complaint against him and, also, check her motivations,” Raphael Chiche said.

In a development that went viral, Brown, his bodyguard and a friend were detained after a 24-year-old woman alleged she was raped at the singer’s suite at the Mandarin Oriental hotel on the night of Jan. 15.

“Chris Brown affirms that there was no sexual relationship with the complainant,” Chiche added.



This is not the first time that the ‘Undecided’ crooner is landing in hot water. The Grammy-award winning musician pleaded guilty to assaulting singer Rihanna, his then-girlfriend, in 2009 in an incident that made headlines around the world when a photo of her bruised face was released on the night of the Grammy Awards.