Alleged N525bn graft: APGA asks Orji, son to resign

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has called on a former Governor of the state Theodore Orji and his son Chinedum Orji who is the present Speaker of the State House of Assembly, to step down from their legislative duties and face their matters with the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The party made the call while reacting to a report on the EFCC’s investigation of the former governor and his son.

The report which has gone viral showed that the former governor and his son allegedly looted funds belonging to Abia state to the tune of over N500 billion Naira.

The former Governor is the senator representing Abia Central senatorial district.

In the wake of the scandal, a political analyst Chinedu Ekeke had taken to Twitter to share details of 41 bank accounts the son of the former governor is alleged to have stashed looted funds.

@NeduNaija tweeted:

“You may like to see the names of fictitious companies created by Chinedum Orji, the daredevil son of Theodore Orji (and Abia House of Assembly Speaker), for the sake of looting Abia State to stupor. Check out tjethe figures.

1.Fotoworld Industry Ltd, opened with GTBank, has in it $21million 2.Fotoworld Industry Ltd, with First Bank – N363million 3.Another Fotoworld Industry Ltd, with First Bank – $84,000 4. Another Fotoworld Industry Ltd, with First Bank – N343million

5.Another Fotoworld Industry Ltd, with First Bank – £1.7million (Pounds o) 6.Another Fotoworld Industry Ltd, with GTBank – N88million 7.Another Fotoworld Industry Ltd, with GTBank – $21million 8.Exact Construction Ltd, opened with Keystone bank – N1.2billion

9.Another Exact Construction Ltd, with Keystone bank, has N636million 10.Another Exact Construction Ltd, with First Bank, has N599.8million 11.Fotofast Industry Ltd, with First Bank, has N21million 12.Another Fotofast Industry Ltd, with First Bank, has N224million

13.Another Fotofast Industry Ltd, with First Bank, has N4.1billion 14.Another Fotofast Industry Ltd, with First Bank, has N1.7billion 15.Another Fotofast Industry Ltd, with First Bank, has N274million 16.Another Fotofast Industry Ltd, with First Bank, has N64.9million

17.Fotofast Industry Ltd, with GTBank, has N425.6million 18.Another Fotofast Industry Ltd, with GTBank, has N71.8million 19.Another Fotofast Industry Ltd, with GTBank, has N23.5million 20.Another Fotofast Industry Ltd, with GTBank, has N158.5million.

21.Another Fotofast Industry Ltd, with GTBank, has N50million 22.Orji Chinedum’s Access Bank personal account – $47,726.64 23.Orji Chinedum’s First Bank personal account – N117.7million 24.Another Orji Chinedum’s Access Bank personal account – $124.3million (DOLLARS O)

25.Another Orji Chinedum’s First Bank personal account – N342.7million 26.Orji Chinedum’s FCMB personal account – N384.9million 27.Another Orji Chinedum’s FCMB personal account – N205.5million 28.Orji Chinedum’s First Bank personal account – $601, 716.62.

29.Another Orji Chinedum’s First Bank personal account – N153.9million 30.Another Orji Chinedum’s First Bank personal account – N153m 31.Another Orji Chinedum’s Access Bank personal account – N178.3m 32.Another Orji Chinedum’s Access Bank personal account – $48,000

This one is CHEETAH. E can run 😂😂😂 33.Cheetah Press Ltd, First Bank account – N1.1billion 34.Cheetah Press Ltd, Union Bank account – N430.9million 35.Cheetah Press Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank account – N42million 36.Cheetah Press Ltd, GTBank account – N241million

37.Another Cheetah Press Ltd, GTBank account – N966million 38.Cheetah Press Ltd, UBA account – N143.9million 39.Another Cheetah Press Ltd, UBA account – N2.2billion 40.Another Cheetah Press Ltd, UBA account – N782.7million 41.TravelBETA, UBA account, $788, 174.22.

So, there you are! One boy did this to a state of 4 million people. One boy!! As for his dad? He withdrew N500m monthly for more than 8 years.

“To be fair, all these years, I was certain that they were looting like money was going out of fashion. It was easy to see. You had allocation & IGR, yet nothing to show for it. So, clearly, you’re stealing the money. But, man, I never imagined this scale. I was cold last night.”

APGA in its statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary Ebere Uzoukwa and Ferdinand Ekeoma Media Assistant to Dr. Alex Otti, its former governorship candidate in the state, stated that the father and his son had lost the moral right to represent the people of Abia, much more preside over untainted legislators.

“This is without prejudice to their right to be heard in court, should they choose to defend the weighty allegations”

The statement read it in part,

“We understand that millions of Abians in particular and Nigerians in general have been expressing shock,disbelief and anger over the report due to the magnitude of looting and therefore join Abians in solidarity at this moment of sadness and sobriety.

“We believe that the very in-depth report has confirmed our leader, Alex Otti’s long held view that the former governor presided over an unchecked

era as governor while with the attendant consequences of underdevelopment in the state.

“Like millions of Abians and Nigerians, we believe that Orji and his son committed the kind of financial crimes that bore the trademark of incurable lunacy, and left the legacies of impunity,ruins and absolute destruction which have placed the burden of perpetual suffering, sorrow and subjugation on millions of Abians.

“As strongly held by our Principal, Otti,we believe that the fear of being expposed and brought to justice was the reason why Theodore Orji applied violence and brigandage to have a toothless lackey as his successor who could cover his atrocious acts as governor.

“The former governor was so blinded by greed and lust for public funds to the extent that he played down the place of God, and doubted his powers and ability to serve justice to man”.

The party urged Abians to remain strong and vigilant even as EFCC continues with its investigation aimed at returning all looted Abia funds as well as bringing perpetrators of financial crimes against Abians to justice.

“APGA wishes to express her joy and state that the present EFCC onslaught is a huge blessing to Abians as it would help correct all false narratives consistently peddled by Abia State government.

“The suspects and their idle appointees against innocent Abians, and unmask all those who have played one role or another in the destruction of Abia state”.