Alleged Internet Fraud/Money Laundering: EFCC Confirms Arrest of Mompha

The official Instagram handle of the EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has confirmed the arrest of Duba-based businessman, Mompha, whose real name Ismaila Mustapha.

Recall that rumour of his arrest surfaced earlier today, and now the official handle of the agency says that he was arrested for his alleged involvement in internet-related fraud and money laundering, on Friday 18, October 2019 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to the EFCC operatives:

“…actionable cross border intelligence received from collaborative law enforcement agencies about his alleged involvement in the criminal activities further strengthened our suspicion. Ismaila allegedly perpetrates his fraudulent activities under the guise of being a Bureau de Change operator. Investigations have also revealed that Ismaila is only using the BDC business, he jointly owned with his siblings, as a decoy to launder his proceeds of crime. However, the suspect has volunteered useful information to the operatives and has admitted to be reasonably involved in the first two cases he was alleged to be involved. At the point of arrest, five wristwatches with a total worth of over Twenty Million Naira (N20, 000, 000: 00) was recovered from him. The suspect will soon be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.