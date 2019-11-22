Alleged Fraudster, Mompha, sues EFCC for N5m

Self-styled Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Mompha Bureau de Change, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, has filed a suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleging unlawful detention and a violation of his rights.

Mompha was busted on October 19 at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on allegations of cybercrime and money laundering.

The Instagram celebrity has now filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit at the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere through his lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole, demanding damages of N5m for his unlawful detention without trial.

The flamboyant celebrity prayed the court to order the EFCC to either immediately charge him to court or release him.

Mr Oyewole said his client, as a Nigerian, was entitled to the protection of his fundamental rights under sections 34, 35 and 36 of the 1999 constitution.

He claimed the court order to keep Mompha had since expired and he ought to be released.

A date is yet to be fixed for hearing of the case.

The EFCC in late October arrested a Lebanese and two other suspected accomplices of Mompha.

Hamza Koudeih was arrested after a three-hour stand-off at his N1.8 billion luxury apartment in the 33-storey Eko Atlantic Pearl Tower, Victoria Island, Lagos.