Alleged forgery: Petitioner withdraws as Bayelsa Dep. Gov appears in court

There was drama at the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Tribunal in Abuja as a petitioner suddenly changed his mind at the presence of Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo.

The tribunal had issued a subpoena on Ewhrudjakpo at the instance of the candidate of the Liberation Movement (LM) in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa, Vijah Opuama, who is challenging Ewhrudjakpo’s qualification to stand for the election.

He alleged that he (Ewhrudjakpo) submitted a forged exemption certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the election.

Before the Deputy Governor could be invited to the witness box Thursday, petitioner’s lawyer (at whose instance the subpoena was issued) Pius Danba Pius said he noticed an error in the subpoena and wished to withdraw it.

Pius noted that the subpoena was intended for the Deputy Governor to only tender document but not to attend court and give evidence.

Responding, lawyer to Governor Douye Diri, Chris Uche (SAN), expressed disappointment at the turn of event.

He described the development as “a deliberate act of disrespect and the highest form of abuse of court process.”

The Deputy Governor presented the exemption certificate and also brought out another document he said was a copy of the letter he wrote to the NYSC, requesting for an alteration in his name.

He denied altering his certificate and expressed displeasure about the report issued on the case by the DSS.

He added: “It is unfortunate that an agency like the DSS is allowing itself to be dragged into politics. It is very, very unfortunate. When the time comes, we will take the appropriate action. But glory be to God that prosperity has vindicated us that we didn’t forge anything.”

