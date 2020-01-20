Alleged Extortion: Sheu Sani dares EFCC to publish phone chats with accuser

Embattled former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has challenged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to make the telephone conversation between him and Alhaji Sani Dauda (ASD) public, insisting that the discussion was on the purchase of a Peugeot car.

Sani promised to make available the full audio of the telephone conversation with the chairman of ASD Motors, when court proceedings commence, adding that any attempt to malign his name or image would fail.

His Special Adviser, Suleiman Ahmed, in a statement yesterday explained that the audio the EFCC presented in Hausa language was doctored to malign him.

“There was nowhere the audio indicated that Senator Sani was given money. The $25,000 in the tape was the amount the senator paid for a Peugeot 508 of which proforma invoice was given as evidence to the EFCC.

“The tape borders on Shehu Sani calling on ASD to support his political ambition and telling the audience the political persecution he was facing under Nasir el-Rufai and how hired assassins were sent after Sani.”

Ahmed also stated that the audio conversation dwelt on how Sani intended to go for medical surgery in Germany and wooing ASD to abandon his other political choices and support him.

“In the audio, it was Sani who was making statement to give ASD money to purchase a car at his shop and was never for bribe,” he stated, insisting that the tape had been doctored.

His words, “Almost 70 per cent of the content of the audio has been tampered with, and nowhere in the audio was it proved that Sani was given money to bribe the Chief justice of Nigeria (CJN) or EFCC officials. We shall release our full version of all the conversation when the matter goes to court. The EFCC/accuser audio is a duet of misleading and misinforming rhythm and conversation. We reject the EFCC Hausa recording studio work of fiction.”