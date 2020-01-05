Alleged extortion: Shehu Sani, accuser set to undergo lie detector test

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may administer the lie detector test on detained Senator Shehu Sani and the Chairman/ CEO of ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda, over the alleged $24,000 extortion allegation against the lawmaker.

The Nation reports that the lie detector test may be carried out after planned interrogation of the businessman’s wife tomorrow.

Mrs Dauda is said to be central to what her husband went through and why the family opted to report the Senator to the anti-graft agency.

It is also understood that the businessman is yet to accept alleged overtures to withdraw his petition against the Senator.

Sources say the EFCC is considering polygraph option because both the Senator and the businessman maintained parallel positions during their interrogations by detectives.

It was gathered that while the businessman insisted that Sani extorted $24,000 from him, the embattled Senator said he only had car purchase transactions with ASD Motors.

Sani’s alleged offence attracts a two-three-year jail term.