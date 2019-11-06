All the Tweets Praising Pete Edochie After a Troll Claimed He’s a ‘Bad Actor’

Nigerians are currently rallying behind Pete Edochie, with many sharing clips of his old exceptional performances, and this all started after a Twitter troll claimed he isn’t a good actor.

See the tweet that started all the drama:

Pete Edochie is a really bad actor. He's been playing the same role his entire life. Acting isn't quoting proverbs. But Nigerians live and die by seniority so the older he gets, the less anybody is able to point this glaring elephant in the room out. — Oscar Winner Sugabelly 🌕 (@sugabelly) November 6, 2019

And check out the responses with folks on the social app:

Pete Edochie has played Roles of a King, Chief, Herbalist, Ritualist, Villain, Saviour, etc & he has played them well. He gets paid to act his best role tho & I don't know how that makes him a bad actor but the Person who said it is Sugabelly so it doesn't Count 🤷‍♂️ — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) November 6, 2019

Pete Edochie is truly a bad actor actually. What we want is to see him among the Merry Men, play Sunday Dagboru, get featured in John Wick 4 and act as a grandson to Olu Jacobs in a movie. Is that too much to ask for? — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) November 6, 2019

The fact that Pete Edochie tends to be typecast as the wise old King/Chief in most Nollywood flicks doesn't necessarily make him a bad actor. Samuel L. Jackson is one of Hollywood's most typecast actors and the man has an Oscar nomination. Sugabelly is just being sugabelly. — Adunni Adaora Achebe (@Adunni_Achebe) November 6, 2019

Sir Pete Edochie, someone said you are a bad actor. Maybe you should start playing lover boy like IK Ogbonna.pic.twitter.com/yCB0aJ42RB — Odogwu (@austinaija) November 6, 2019

Since they've decided to use Pete Edochie to clout, I guess it's the appropriate time to drop this clip. pic.twitter.com/MWpFfjzlyS — DARLINGTON (@Edudarl) November 6, 2019

I saw Things fall apart as a kid. Pete Edochie cemented his status as a legend with his performance as Okonkwo. This Pete Edochie slander wont be tolerated. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) November 6, 2019