All the Tweets Praising Pete Edochie After a Troll Claimed He’s a ‘Bad Actor’

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on All the Tweets Praising Pete Edochie After a Troll Claimed He’s a ‘Bad Actor’

Nigerians are currently rallying behind Pete Edochie, with many sharing clips of his old exceptional performances, and this all started after a Twitter troll claimed he isn’t a good actor.

See the tweet that started all the drama:

And check out the responses with folks on the social app:

Related Posts

Watch Sarkodie’s Single, “Party N Bullsh*t,” Featuring Idris Elba & Donae’O

November 6, 2019

Nigerians Drag British Media Personality Katie Hopkins Over Racist Tweet

November 6, 2019

JAY-Z Gifts Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz Rolex Watches as VIP Passes

November 6, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *