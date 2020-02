Over the weekend, Nollywood stars joined actress Ngozi Ezeonu to the wedding ceremony of her daughter, Oge and her partner, Remi, at a ceremony in Asaba Delta State.

And some of the stars spotted at the event include Ebele Okaro, Chinyere Wilfred, Christabel, Eve Esin, Ebiwari Etuk, and many others

Check out photos from the event below: