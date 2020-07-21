All the Outfits Nicki Minaj Rocked for Her Surprise Pregnancy Reveal

Nicki Minaj broke the damn internet yesterday; she is still trending all over the world, thanks to her surprise pregnancy reveal.

The rapper, who tied the knot with her husband Kenneth Petty last year, shocked many fans when she took to her Instagram to post a first photograph announcing her pregnancy.

“Preggers,” she simply captioned the photo of her and her baby bump in a bejeweled colourful two-piece suit, which has garnered over 8.8 million likes as at press time.

She later shared three more photos, the last being a re-imagining of her as the Virgin Mary. “And finally, the Virgin Mary by #DavidLaChapelle,” she captioned that post.

Check her out below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

