Lady Gaga recently started her residency in Las Vegas.

On Sunday evening, the pop star took the stage inside the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort for the opening night of Lady Gaga Jazz and Piano, the second part of her wildly popular Las Vegas residency stint.

And while many fans are pleased with the catalogue of songs she performed, most are blown away by her timeless style.

So, from custom Tom Ford to bedazzled Ralph Lauren, check out the outfits the superstar has worn at her residency: