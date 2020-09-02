All the Outfits John Boyega Wore for His GQ Interview

John Boyega looked absolutely amazing in his latest British GQ interview, in which he talked about his career, his role in Star Wars that earned him so much criticism, and that epic epic at the Black Lives Matter protest in London.

We absolutely enjoyed the interview, and his photographs are just stunning.

Check what he wore and how he rocked them, below:

Coat by Coach x Jean Michel Basquiat, £1,700. uk.coach.com. Shirt by Off-White. £580. off-white.com. Trousers by Dior, £850. dior.com. Trainers by Alexander McQueen, £390. alexandermcqueen.com
© Danny Kasirye

 

Shirt by GMBH, £497. gmbhgmbh.eu
© Danny Kasirye

 

Coat, £1,990. Hoodie, £620. T-shirt, £350. All by Burberry. burberry.com
© Danny Kasirye

 

Sweatshirt by Coach x Jean Michel Basquiat, £250. uk.coach.com. Trousers by Dior, £850. dior.com. Necklace by Seattle Gold, £12,660. @seattlegold
© Danny Kasirye

 

Jacket by Coach, £1,100. uk.coach.com. Shirt by GMBH, £497. gmbhgmbh.eu
© Danny Kasirye

 

Shirt by Louis Vuitton, £955. louisvuitton.com. T-shirt by Labrum London, £50. labrumlondon.com. Trousers by Dsquared2, £415. dsquared2.com. Trainers by Axel Arigato, £175. axelarigato.com
© Danny Kasirye

