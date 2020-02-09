All the Outfits Genevieve Nnaji Rocked at Hollywood Events This Weekend

Genevieve Nnaji had so much fun at various events which she headlined in Hollywood this weeks.

On Friday, the legendary actress attended the Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon, and later she headed to the Vanity Fair and Lancome Women in Hollywood celebration, where she absolutely stunned at the red carpet event.

Also on Friday, Nnaji was spotted at the 13th Annual Women in Film Female Oscar Nominees Party, alongside stars like Lulu Wang, Mj Rodriguez, Idina Menzel. And on the same day, she showed up for the Essence House: Hollywood Edition event, where she sat for a panel discussion on “Global Collaboration” with producers Euzhan Palcy and Gina Yashere.

Check out her photos below: