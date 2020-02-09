Genevieve Nnaji

All the Outfits Genevieve Nnaji Rocked at Hollywood Events This Weekend

Genevieve Nnaji had so much fun at various events which she headlined in Hollywood this weeks.

On Friday, the legendary actress attended the Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon, and later she headed to the Vanity Fair and Lancome Women in Hollywood celebration, where she absolutely stunned at the red carpet event.

Also on Friday, Nnaji was spotted at the 13th Annual Women in Film Female Oscar Nominees Party, alongside stars like Lulu Wang, Mj Rodriguez, Idina Menzel. And on the same day, she showed up for the Essence House: Hollywood Edition event, where she sat for a panel discussion on “Global Collaboration” with producers Euzhan Palcy and Gina Yashere.

Check out her photos below:

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Genevieve Nnaji attends the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood celebration at Soho House on February 06, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Cori Murray, Director of Entertainment for Essence, Director/Producer Euzhan Palcy, Director/Producer Genevieve Nnaji and Comedian/Producer Gina Yashere speak on a panel during ESSENCE House: Hollywood Edition at NeueHouse Los Angeles on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

