Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is King. That’s the post.

The TV star showed up for the Big Brother Naija Sunday night Live eviction in the best: first, he stunned in a bespoke suit by Tiva Bespoke. After he he had kicked out the first housemate, the superstar switched outfits, this time in a noble purple regalia designed by Vanskere.

And this got everyone talking!

Check him out below:

