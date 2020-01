Over the weekend, Bonang Matheba hosted the inaugural SoundCity MVP Awards at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos, and as expected, she stunned in breathtaking outfits.

From her glittery black-cut out dress by Erica Moore Brand dress, to a sequinned beauty from Xtra Brides Lagos, a sequinned gold power suit by Olars Grace, and a black fitted mini dress, check out the outfits she wore that night: