Naomi Campbell is the latest star of Guardian magazine, and this marks the first time she is working with a black photographer on a mainstream publication.

“The era-defining cheekbones are framed by a sweep of immaculate hair; in the golden-hour light she looks luminous,” the magazine described the supermodel.

And Campbell noted that seh “doesn’t like interviews. After 33 years in the business, and a string of tabloid-baiting moments, the model has acquired a reputation for being surly, formidable, downright difficult”.

The magazine also revealed why the supermodel wanted to be shot by 26-year-old Campbell Addy. “I embrace young people and their creativity, it’s fun for me. I’m happy for all the new talent and proud to be here right now, witnessing all this music and culture and the lifestyle, and the way it moves in fashion. Gianni [Versace] always said it would mix like this, and it finally did,” said the supermodel

